Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India to export indigenous Akash missile system after cabinet approval
Akash is country’s important missile with over 96% indigenisation.

India to export indigenous Akash missile system after cabinet approval

1 min read . 04:22 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Under the AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiative, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing wide variety of Defence platforms and missiles,' Rajnath Singh said on Twitter

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the indigenous Akash missile system. Defence minister Rajnath Singh has announced the development on Twitter.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the indigenous Akash missile system. Defence minister Rajnath Singh has announced the development on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Rajnath Singh said, "Under the #AtmaNirbharBharat, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing wide variety of Defence platforms and missiles."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi Metro changes train timings on New Year's Eve. Details here

1 min read . 04:23 PM IST

Out of 227 UK returnees, 25 still untraced in Uttarakhand amid new variant fears

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Lockdown gains made and lost

3 min read . 04:03 PM IST

School went online this year, including MIT’s swimming test

5 min read . 03:59 PM IST

In a series of tweets, Rajnath Singh said, "Under the #AtmaNirbharBharat, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing wide variety of Defence platforms and missiles."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Delhi Metro changes train timings on New Year's Eve. Details here

1 min read . 04:23 PM IST

Out of 227 UK returnees, 25 still untraced in Uttarakhand amid new variant fears

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Lockdown gains made and lost

3 min read . 04:03 PM IST

School went online this year, including MIT’s swimming test

5 min read . 03:59 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

"Akash is country’s important missile with over 96 percent indigenisation. Akash is a Surface to Air Missile with a range of 25 Kms," Singh said.

"The export version of Akash will be different from System currently deployed with Indian Armed Forces," he added.

The Union Defence Minister wrote: "So far, Indian defence exports included parts/components etc. The export of big platforms was minimal. This decision by the Cabinet would help the country to improve its defence products and make them globally competitive."

He further added: "The Government of India intends to focus on exporting high value defence platforms, to achieve target of 5 Billion USD of defence export and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries."

Developed by DRDO, it is India’s first indigenously designed missile system and can target fighter jets, cruise missiles, drones and other aerial assets.

Reportedly, the share of domestic procurement in overall Defence procurement is about 60% now. In order to enhance procurement from domestic industry, it is incumbent that procurement is doubled from the current 70,000 crore to 1,40,000 crore by 2025.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.