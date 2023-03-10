India to face harsher summer with lower water levels in reservoirs

India to face harsher summer with lower water levels in reservoirs1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Ahead of summer season, low water level in reservoirs across India might add on to the challenge of maintaining water supply during summer. Water level in more than 100 reservoirs monitored across country was less than previous year
Amid the projection of record breaking temperatures this summer, lower level of water reservoirs may pose a bigger challenge for the government to match the water demand in coming months. Around 100 reservoirs of India have lower water level than previous year, stated the Central Water Commission in its weekly bulletin published on 9 March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×