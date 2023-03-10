India to face harsher summer with lower water levels in reservoirs

Region-wise comparison of the data of the reservoirs reveal that Southern region showed a significant drop in current water levels, compared to previous year during the same period. However, the level still remained above then ten years average. In southern region, the bulletin recorded the data of the reservoirs located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. As per the date current level of water stood at 22.77 billion cubic metre(BCM), which was lower than 28.62 BCM of water storage recorded last year. However, the 10 years average of the region is 18 BCM.