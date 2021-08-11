India to fast-track FTAs with six countries

The commerce ministry is concerned that while the value of exports has remained constant over the last 10 years, export incentives has trebled, the commerce secretary said. The Secretary observed that 70% of India's exports comprise only a 30% share of the world’s traded commodities, indicating the need to shift the focus from low value products and export of raw materials to high value products. The commerce ministry is planning to set up adequate real time import monitoring, not with the purpose of controlling imports, but to identify high-import products as prospective for manufacturing in-house.