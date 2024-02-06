India to fence Indo-Myanmar border, says Amit Shah; work underway in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
In an effort to strengthen border security, India is fencing the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision, citing the government's commitment to building impenetrable borders and facilitating better surveillance.
India is fencing the entirely of its shared border with Myanmar — effectively ending the Free Movement Regime. The development was confirmed by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid persistent demand from the Imphal Valley-based Meitei groups. Several thousand anti-Junta rebels have fled to India since the Myanmar military coup in 2021 and tribal militants are also believed to enter into India through the porous border.