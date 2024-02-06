India is fencing the entirely of its shared border with Myanmar — effectively ending the Free Movement Regime. The development was confirmed by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid persistent demand from the Imphal Valley-based Meitei groups. Several thousand anti-Junta rebels have fled to India since the Myanmar military coup in 2021 and tribal militants are also believed to enter into India through the porous border.

“The Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders. It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved," Shah tweeted.

The 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, which passes through Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, currently has FMR. It was introduced in 2018 as part of India's Act East policy.

The administration has already fenced a 10 km stretch in the Moreh region of Manipur. Two pilot projects of fencing through a hybrid surveillance system are also under execution.

“They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approx 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon," Shah added.

(With inputs from agencies)

