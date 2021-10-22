NEW DELHI: India’s cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely finetune its stance and strategy next week ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference also known as the Conference of Parties (COP 26) scheduled between 31 October 31-12 November, an environment ministry official said Friday.

These could include any decisions to update India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and efforts at climate mitigation.

India, seen as the third largest emitter of green house gases (GHGs), has seen many visiting dignitaries in recent weeks urge New Delhi to submit a date by when the country’s emissions will reach next zero ie when India’s GHG emissions equal the amount of GHGs its forest cover soaks up.

Briefing a group of reporters in the run up to COP26 the official said India’s position is yet to come up before the cabinet.

India’s delegation to the Glasgow meet will comprise about 15 officials drawn from the ministries of environment, power, finance, earth sciences, agriculture, new and renewable energy, the official said. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav will lead the delegation and be present at the meet when it takes up issues like the Paris rulebook that sets out guidelines for implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement, the legally binding global pact on climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Glasgow on 1 November where he will attend the Leaders’ Summit, a person familiar with the matter said separately.

Modi and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, are to make a joint statement on Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid (GG-IOSOWOG) at COP 26, the person said. The initiative is expected to attract technical, financial, and research cooperation to facilitate cross-border renewable energy projects.

A second environment ministry official did not specify whether India will present an updated NDC before the COP26 summit begins.

“It is not mandatory for India to update its NDC. It can update it during the global stocktake in 2023. Whatever India announces will be on a voluntary basis," the second official said.

“Developed countries have been pushing India to announce a net-zero emissions target. But for us, our position is clear, action has to be taken based on historical responsibility which means they (developed countries) transition to net-zero emissions first leaving carbon space for us to grow," the second official said.

India is expected to seek climate justice and contributions based on historical responsibility during negotiations. In this, India is likely to join hands with a group of Like Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs) including China. The 25 member group met this week in a meeting chaired by Bolivia.

The issues of carbon markets, loss and damage due to extreme climate phenomena and a transparency mechanism are likely to be discussed at COP 26.

“The floods, unseasonal rains, severe cyclones have increased in frequency and severity. There is a 1.2-degree rise in global temperature and we are already seeing this. Island countries and all vulnerable nations need to be compensated for such events. We will support the least developed countries on Loss and Damage because we are also suffering. It needs to be resolved how this money will come through insurance or trust fund, etc," the first official said.

India is also willing to contribute to compensation based on its share but also expects to be compensated for the damage. “Our main ask at COP 26 will be climate finance. The developed countries are trying to show somehow that the $100 billion commitment will be fulfilled. They are also counting commercial investment as climate finance. That is not acceptable," the first official added.

