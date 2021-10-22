India to finetune its stance ahead of UN Climate Change Conference: Govt

“The floods, unseasonal rains, severe cyclones have increased in frequency and severity. There is a 1.2-degree rise in global temperature and we are already seeing this. Island countries and all vulnerable nations need to be compensated for such events. We will support the least developed countries on Loss and Damage because we are also suffering. It needs to be resolved how this money will come through insurance or trust fund, etc," the first official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}