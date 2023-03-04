India to get $1 billion from World Bank: Here’s how it will be spent1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 12:32 PM IST
The World Bank has committed $1 billion to India.
On March 3, the World Bank and India signed two complementary loans of $500 million each to support the country's healthcare infrastructure. The agreement was signed by Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, and World Bank India Country Director, Auguste Tano Kouamé.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×