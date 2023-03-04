India to get $1 billion from World Bank: Here’s how it will be spent

Improvements in Indian health

According to World Bank estimates, India's life expectancy has improved over time, rising to 69.8 in 2020 from 58 in 1990, and is higher than the average for the country's income level. Furthermore, the under-five mortality rate, infant mortality rate, and maternal mortality ratio are close to the average for India's income level, reflecting significant achievements in access to skilled birth attendance, immunisations and other priority services.