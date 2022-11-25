India to get 100 Vande Bharat trains with technology to tilt on turns by 2025

Along with speed, the Indian railways has also diverged its ficus to cater to the hurdles of physics that arise out of higher velocities. Keeping in mind the Newtonian law of inertia, the railways is now planning to introduce coaches that could tilt while turning.
Along with speed, the Indian railways has also diverged its ficus to cater to the hurdles of physics that arise out of higher velocities. Keeping in mind the Newtonian law of inertia, the railways is now planning to introduce coaches that could tilt while turning.
A senior railway official reported on Friday that Vande Bharat trains will be produced using the tilting train technology, which enables trains to navigate curves at higher speeds, much like a motorbike on a winding road. According to the official 100 of the 400 Vande Bharat trains that will be produced by 2025 will have this technology.
"We will have tilting trains in the country. We will tie up with a technology partner for this. We will have this technology in 100 Vande Bharat trains over the next two to three years," the official noted.
Tilting trains have a mechanism that allows them to travel more quickly on standard broad-gauge tracks. While navigating a bend or curve in the track,.
In 11 nations, including Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Finland, Russia, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Germany, and Romania, such trains are currently in service.
An official explained how these trains operate by saying that when a train rounds a curve quickly, it causes objects to slide around. Standing passengers frequently fall off their balance, while the armrest makes the seated passengers feel squeezed. The design of the tilting trains counteract this force.
With regard to such trains, the Indian Railways has previously considered a number of options, but no decision has ever been made. Talks were also held with the Swiss government and the Spanish manufacturer Talgo.
