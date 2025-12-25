India to get 3 new airlines soon - Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress — Key things to know about them

The Ministry of Civil Aviation have given its go-ahead to three upcoming airline companies in India as the central government aims to focus on enabling small airline operators to boost regional connectivity.

In a recent post on X, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu disclosed that the aviation ministry has granted no-objection certificates (NOCs) to three airline companies — Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress.

With Al Hind Air and FlyExpress among the recent ones receiving a NOC, the government aims to boost the Indian aviation market, leveraging government-backed schemes like the UDAN scheme, which seeks to make flights affordable for common people.

“It has been endeavour of the ministry to encourage more airlines in Indian Aviation which is amongst the fastest growing aviation markets in the world owing to the policies of the government,” said Ram Mohan Naidu in his post.

Key things to know about the airlines 1. Shankh Air: The Uttar Pradesh-based company, Shankh Air, is set to become a full-service airline operator which aims to offer reliable and affordable travel to its customers.

According to the official website, Shankh Air will operate its flights out of the upcoming Noida International Airport and seeks to connect major cities within and outside of the company's home state in efforts to boost regional connectivity and economic growth.

Shankh Air will operate its flights on initial routes such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, along with Tier 1 cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Although the company was aiming for a launch by the end of 2025, the Noida airport will reportedly be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“With a commitment to competitive pricing and exceptional customer service, we aspire to redefine air travel standards,” Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma, Chairman of Shankh Air, said on the website.

2. Al Hind Air: Kerala-based company, AlHind Group, which operates its business in the travel and tour management industry in Asia, is now set to launch a new airline operator in the Indian aviation market.

The website data shows that the company will make its debut as a regional commuter airline with a fleet of three ATR 72- 600 model aircraft. Al Hind Air seeks to focus on providing efficient and reliable domestic air travel.

Later, the company also plans to expand its services to international destinations in the near future in order to meet the rising demand for passengers in the aviation market.

The airline's parent company has its offices in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh and Kuwait, with clients from all over the world for its travel and tour management business.

3. FlyExpress: FlyExpress is a Telangana-based company which is backed by promoters who have experience in logistics, courier, and cargo operations, according to media reports.

The reports also suggest that the airline company is in its pre-operational phase and is seeking other regulatory approvals. FlyExpress will reportedly focus on connecting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of the country, leveraging the government-backed schemes.

However, the company's official website has no other information about the airline other than that it is “Coming Soon” in the Indian market.