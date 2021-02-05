OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India to get 97.2 mn Covid vaccines under Covax initiative despite tepid demand
File Photo: A health worker prepares a dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine (AFP)
File Photo: A health worker prepares a dose of Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine (AFP)

India to get 97.2 mn Covid vaccines under Covax initiative despite tepid demand

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 10:27 AM IST Bloomberg

India is set to receive the most number of Covid-19 vaccine doses -- 97.2 million shots -- in the first tranche of distribution from the World Health Organization’s Covax initiative, despite the fact that supply in the country appears to outstrip demand currently.

India is set to receive the most number of Covid-19 vaccine doses -- 97.2 million shots -- in the first tranche of distribution from the World Health Organization’s Covax initiative, despite the fact that supply in the country appears to outstrip demand currently.

The Covax initiative, aimed at creating equitable global access to Covid vaccines especially for developing countries, is planning to distribute an initial 337.2 million doses starting as early as later this month, the first delivery of some 2 billion shots it’s ordered so far.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies

Johnson & Johnson seeks emergency use approval for its single-dose Covid vaccine

1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Mumbai traffic police questioning two-wheeler riders.

Covid-19: India records 12,408 new cases, active cases at 1.54 lakh

1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
Closeup of a stock market broker

Bank shares in focus after RBI leaves repo rate unchanged

1 min read . 11:29 AM IST
This picture taken on January 14 & released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15 shows Kim Jong Un gesturing from the tribune during a military parade

Kim Jong Un’s family tree: What you need to know about North Korea’s dynasty

14 min read . 11:28 AM IST

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

According to an interim distribution forecast published on Wednesday, countries are allocated doses according to population size. The second-biggest tranche of 17.2 million shots will go to Pakistan, followed by 16 million doses to Nigeria and 13.7 million to Indonesia. North Korea will receive 2 million shots. The large allocation to India may raise eyebrows given that, unlike many places, India seems to have plenty of shots currently but few takers. Only around half of those eligible to get vaccinated in its inoculation drive have come forward, and local media reports say that India producer Serum Institute of India is sitting on over 55 million doses and has temporarily halted production.

India has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, topping 10 million, though the daily rate of infections has eased considerably since reaching a peak in September. Some higher-income countries are also on the Covax list, with South Korea expected to get 2.6 million doses, Canada 1.9 million doses and New Zealand 250,000. The principal vaccine to be distributed by Covax is the one developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University. Some 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE one, which requires deep freeze conditions, will also be allocated to nations like Peru, the Philippines and Colombia.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout