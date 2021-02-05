India to get 97.2 mn Covid vaccines under Covax initiative despite tepid demand

According to an interim distribution forecast published on Wednesday, countries are allocated doses according to population size. The second-biggest tranche of 17.2 million shots will go to Pakistan, followed by 16 million doses to Nigeria and 13.7 million to Indonesia. North Korea will receive 2 million shots. The large allocation to India may raise eyebrows given that, unlike many places, India seems to have plenty of shots currently but few takers. Only around half of those eligible to get vaccinated in its inoculation drive have come forward, and local media reports say that India producer Serum Institute of India is sitting on over 55 million doses and has temporarily halted production.

