NEW DELHI: India is to receive assistance from more than 40 countries, mainly oxygen-related equipment and key drugs, to fight an “unprecedented second wave" of covid-19 infections that has overwhelmed the country’s health infrastructure.

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said this as two flights brought in 20 oxygen production plants, ventilators and Favipiravir, used to treat covid-19 patients.

Three special flights were expected from the US – two on Friday and one on Monday – with raw materials for the production of covid-19 vaccines, oxygen generating equipment and oxygen concentrators.

Earlier on Thursday, a White House statement said the first tranche of assistance included ingredients to manufacture over 20 million doses of vaccines. The statement said that the Biden administration was shipping 1,100 cylinders, 1,700 oxygen concentrators, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million testing kits.

Apart from this was “ a planned 20,000 treatment courses of the antiviral drug remdesivir to help treat hospitalized patients," a separate US the statement said.

In his briefing, Shringla said that the Indian foreign ministry was working with other departments to ensure expeditious clearance of equipment and medicines once they reach India as well as ensuring that they reach places where they are most in need.

“We are facing an unprecedented second wave of the pandemic. As of now, we have over three million active cases. This has obviously put considerable pressure on our healthcare system, on the capacities and resources that we have," Shringla said.

“There has been an outpouring of solidarity with India. Over 40 countries have actually committed to provide us with items that we need urgently," the foreign secretary said. These include countries like France, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, Bahrain, Qatar, Australia,, New Zealand, Mauritius, Bangladesh and Bhutan besides the US, he said.

A flight from the UAE was expected later Thursday with 140 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen. Bahrain was to send a shipment of 40 metric tonnes of oxygen that Indian Navy ships were expected to bring back. Kuwait was to supply 185 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen besides 1,000 oxygen cylinders.

Besides countries from where New Delhi has contracted to buy equipment or who have promised assistance, pledges of help have come in from Indian and international corporates as well as Indian community associations across the world, Shringla said.

Indian embassies and missions around the world had been given lists of urgently needed items – liquid oxygen, oxygen producing units and key drugs such as Remdesivir, Favipiravir and Tocilizumab – so that they could coordinate with foreign governments and corporations to expedite deliveries.

Shringla said that in the next coming days, India was expecting to receive more than around 550 oxygen generating plants, more than 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 oxygen cylinders and 17 cryogenic oxygen tankers. US pharma major Gilead Sciences has offered 450,000 doses of the antiviral medication Remdesivir with more doses expected from Egypt, Bangladesh and the UAE. India currently produces 67,000 doses of Remdesivir a day with the requirement rocketing to 200,000 to 300,000 doses a day. Shringla said these firms expect to boost production to up to 400,000 doses once raw materials are brought in from Gilead and Roche Pharmaceuticals who had promised to expedite the supply of raw materials so that Indian domestic production could ramped up..

Besides this, New Delhi was looking to procure 300,000 doses of Favipiravir from Russia and the UAE and Tocilizumab doses from Germany and Switzerland.

When asked if India’s acceptance of aid from abroad amounted to a policy shift from 2004 when New Delhi had refused help after the Asian Tsunami, Shringla said: “I don’t think we are looking at it in policy terms, we are looking at it in terms of the situation that is very, very unusual, unprecedented and exceptional and we will do whatever it takes to meet the requirements of our people at this point of time."

“The current situation is something we have never seen before and may never see again...We have certainly prioritised items that we need, we are sourcing many of these items from many countries, but many countries have come forward on their own to offer assistance," the foreign secretary said.

Many countries were also responding to the situation in India because New Delhi had provided essential pharmaceutical products and even vaccines in the earlier phases of the pandemic, Shringla said.

