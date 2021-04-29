India to get assistance from over 40 nations to fight second covid-19 wave

Shringla said that in the next coming days, India was expecting to receive more than around 550 oxygen generating plants, more than 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 oxygen cylinders and 17 cryogenic oxygen tankers. US pharma major Gilead Sciences has offered 450,000 doses of the antiviral medication Remdesivir with more doses expected from Egypt, Bangladesh and the UAE. India currently produces 67,000 doses of Remdesivir a day with the requirement rocketing to 200,000 to 300,000 doses a day. Shringla said these firms expect to boost production to up to 400,000 doses once raw materials are brought in from Gilead and Roche Pharmaceuticals who had promised to expedite the supply of raw materials so that Indian domestic production could ramped up..