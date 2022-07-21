India to get its 15th President today, Murmu's hometown all set for celebrations

If NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, who is seen to have a clear edge against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, is elected, she will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country
As the votes polled in the presidential elections will be counted today, NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's hometown, Odisha's Rairangpur has already begin preparations for her victory against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.
Murmu's village has planned a victory procession and tribal dance and sweets are being prepared to be distributed among people after the declaration of the results.
The counting of votes for presidential polls will begin in room number 63 in Parliament House at 11am today and the results will be declared immediately after the counting. The voting took place on July 18.
Only counting officers, officials deployed to assist the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, candidates and one authorised representative of each candidate, observers appointed by the Election Commission, and media persons with valid passes will be allowed entry into the counting hall. Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody is the returning officer for the Presidential election.
Mody will first brief on the poll trends after all votes of MPs have been counted.
All ballot boxes from state assemblies had reached the Parliament’s strongroom on Tuesday evening and have been locked there since. The ballot boxes had been flown in to the national capital as ‘Mr Ballot Box’ from across the states.
728 electors including 719 MPs and nine MLAs of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, cast their votes. The total voters' turnout at Parliament House was 98.91%.
After the result is declared, the BJP has planned a mega 'Abhinandan Yatra' from the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg which will be led by party chief JP Nadda to mark Murmu's victory, if she is elected.
The roadshow is scheduled to start from the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg to celebrate an almost certain victory of Murmu in the presidential election.
A local BJP leader informed that as part of the celebrations, 20,000 laddus are being prepared and 100 banners have been put up congratulating Murmu.
Murmu, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country. Incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25.
