This will be India's third Vande Bharat train

Connecting the two state capitals of Maharashtra and Gujarat, this will be the third Vande Bharat train in India. The other two are currently operable on New Delhi - Varanasi route and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route. It is highly indigenous and is a major step in the government's ‘Make in India’ initiative. However, there are a few parts that have been imported for the train from other countries. The government aims to replace them with indigenous materials in the upcoming Vande Bharat trains. Indian Coach Factory has aimed to manufacture around 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.