Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will flag off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar today.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
During his two-day visit to Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi will launch the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
During his two-day visit to Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi will launch the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar on Friday.
Notably, this will be the first commercial run of the newly made semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, connecting the state capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Notably, this will be the first commercial run of the newly made semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, connecting the state capitals of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
"The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities which will provide passengers with aircraft like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features including Kavach technology - an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System." Sumit Thakur, CPRO of Western Railway zone told ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities which will provide passengers with aircraft like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features including Kavach technology - an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System." Sumit Thakur, CPRO of Western Railway zone told ANI.
The train bogies have fully suspended traction motors for 160 kmph operational speed. The advanced state-of-the-art suspension system will provide a smooth and safe journey for the passengers. The train also consists of reclining seats in all classes. Moreover, the Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats.
The train bogies have fully suspended traction motors for 160 kmph operational speed. The advanced state-of-the-art suspension system will provide a smooth and safe journey for the passengers. The train also consists of reclining seats in all classes. Moreover, the Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats.
"Every coach is equipped with 32-inch screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handle with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Every coach is equipped with 32-inch screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handle with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This will be India's third Vande Bharat train
Connecting the two state capitals of Maharashtra and Gujarat, this will be the third Vande Bharat train in India. The other two are currently operable on New Delhi - Varanasi route and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route. It is highly indigenous and is a major step in the government's ‘Make in India’ initiative. However, there are a few parts that have been imported for the train from other countries. The government aims to replace them with indigenous materials in the upcoming Vande Bharat trains. Indian Coach Factory has aimed to manufacture around 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.
This will be India's third Vande Bharat train
Connecting the two state capitals of Maharashtra and Gujarat, this will be the third Vande Bharat train in India. The other two are currently operable on New Delhi - Varanasi route and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route. It is highly indigenous and is a major step in the government's ‘Make in India’ initiative. However, there are a few parts that have been imported for the train from other countries. The government aims to replace them with indigenous materials in the upcoming Vande Bharat trains. Indian Coach Factory has aimed to manufacture around 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.
Safer and more comfortable Vande Bharat
The loco pilot of the Vande Bharat Express, KK Thakur shed light upon the train's safety system and its carbon footprint with ANI. The advanced version of the train also consists of high-end safety systems like automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, etc.
The loco pilot of the Vande Bharat Express, KK Thakur shed light upon the train's safety system and its carbon footprint with ANI. The advanced version of the train also consists of high-end safety systems like automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, etc.
Every coach has four platform side cameras on its outside area. The train will also help the Indian Railways in increasing its Green footprint by dispensing with the power cars. It will help Indian Railways in saving around 30 per cent of electricity. The train has also an advanced air purifying system.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Every coach has four platform side cameras on its outside area. The train will also help the Indian Railways in increasing its Green footprint by dispensing with the power cars. It will help Indian Railways in saving around 30 per cent of electricity. The train has also an advanced air purifying system.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The new lightweight Vande Bharat will be able to function on flooded tracks as well
With a transition to new and advanced technologies, the weight of the train has been reduced by 38 tonnes to 392 tonnes. Made of stainless steel, the train is able even with two feet of flood waters on the tracks. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed.
The new lightweight Vande Bharat will be able to function on flooded tracks as well
With a transition to new and advanced technologies, the weight of the train has been reduced by 38 tonnes to 392 tonnes. Made of stainless steel, the train is able even with two feet of flood waters on the tracks. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed.
Passengers can enjoy the outer scenery with wider windows and easily adjust their luggage with wider space for them. The bogies consist of highly advanced toilets.
Passengers can enjoy the outer scenery with wider windows and easily adjust their luggage with wider space for them. The bogies consist of highly advanced toilets.