NEW DELHI: The US on Friday said the number of vaccine doses that India will be getting under a plan announced a day earlier will be “substantial" but the actual numbers would take some time to determine.

Gayle Smith, the US state department coordinator for global covid-19 response and health security told reporters during a teleconference that doses that India is to get were a donation from the US and not on a commercial basis.

“In terms of the actual number of doses, we have done some notional planning but refinement of those numbers will be determined in consultation with the governments, health experts, the state of ... vaccine delivery," she said.

“So we want to be careful about putting a number out there yet because we want to work out all those pieces to make sure we have all the numbers right," she said adding “But I think they will be substantial numbers, let me say that."

According to plans unveiled on Thursday, the US will share 80 million doses of vaccines that it has stockpiled with the world by the end of June. Of this 75% of doses will be routed through the COVAX facility, a White House statement said. The rest of the 25% will be distributed to countries that have seen a surge of cases, it said.

On Friday Smith said that the 25 million vaccines that the US was planning to give away in the first tranche out of the 80 million doses would be those manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Those manufactured by AstraZeneca still needed US food and drug authority clearance, she said. The vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca were about 60 million of the 80 million that the US was looking to give away, she said.

India has been using the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to vaccinate its people alongwith the indigenously made Covaxin produced by Bharat Biotech.

The US Food and Drug Authority was a public health regulatory agency, she said adding:" we cannot interfere."

“We are hopeful we will get clearance soon," she added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.