India to get three of 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from US in Jun-Sep

The helicopters India is to get are the fourth-generation MH-60Rs with torpedoes and missiles. Once in India, the helicopters are expected to bolster the Indian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities in the Indian Ocean region given the rising activities of the Chinese navy including submarines in the region in recent years. Along with the Boeing P8-I which the Indian Navy is already operating and Sea Guardian drones that the Indian Navy has leased from a US company, India’s submarine hunting capabilities are expected to acquire a lethal punch.