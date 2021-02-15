Subscribe
India to give homegrown Covid vaccines to Canada soon, delivery schedules to be finalised
A healthcare professional draws up a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre.

India to give homegrown Covid vaccines to Canada soon, delivery schedules to be finalised

1 min read . 11:44 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Canada, which does not have domestic production, has been contracting for vaccines from India
  • However, the final decision on the quantum of supplies is yet to be taken

India is likely to supply coronavirus vaccines to Canada soon, news agency ANI reported quoting sources who said that decks have been cleared for the supply of vaccines following a personal request by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

India is likely to supply coronavirus vaccines to Canada soon, news agency ANI reported quoting sources who said that decks have been cleared for the supply of vaccines following a personal request by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

However, the final decision on the quantum of supplies is yet to be taken. Sources have confirmed that supply will be made and an official announcement may also come soon. In principle, it has been decided to supply coronavirus vaccines to Canada.

The exact quantities and delivery schedules will be finalised this week, the report added.

Canada, which does not have domestic production, has been contracting for Covid-19 vaccines from India and elsewhere.

Trudeau had earlier said Canada is buying another 4 million Moderna vaccines and is looking at the possibility of getting vaccines from India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured his Canadian counterpart that India will support the Canadian vaccination programme. Trudeau had made a telephone call to PM Modi and asked for his support.

Earlier, the relationship between the two countries had entered rough weather when Trudeau expressed concern over the ongoing farmers' protests in India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement termed his comments "Unwarranted".

Later, however, Trudeau changed his stance and commended India for holding dialogue with farmers' leaders. The Canadian PM also assured the security of Indian missions and personnel.India has become a global leader in supplying vaccines to more than 20 countries on a commercial and humanitarian basis.

Canada is seeking a supply of vaccines from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). India on Friday said that the decision to supply vaccines will be calibrated as per domestic production and requirement of the national vaccination programme.

With agency inputs

