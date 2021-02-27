India to give priority to people with Down syndrome for covid-19 jabs

"Our results, which are based on more than 1,000 covid-19 unique patients with Down syndrome, show that individuals with Down syndrome often have more severe symptoms at hospitalization and experience high rates of lung complications associated with increased mortality," said Anke Huels, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health, and the study's first author. "These results have implications for preventive and clinical management of covid-19 patients with Down syndrome and emphasize the need to prioritize individuals with Down syndrome for vaccination," Huels said.