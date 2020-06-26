Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >India to gradually end govt control on gas pricing: Pradhan
Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: ANI)

India to gradually end govt control on gas pricing: Pradhan

1 min read . 03:59 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • Govt will gradually make gas prices linked to market forces, says Oil Minister
  • Pradhan also said that the country's current fuel demand is at 85% of June 2019 levels

New Delhi: Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said India will gradually end government control on gas pricing and will instead gradually make gas prices linked to market forces.

New Delhi: Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said India will gradually end government control on gas pricing and will instead gradually make gas prices linked to market forces.

He also said that the country's current fuel demand is at 85% of June 2019 levels and that by end of second quarter of FY21, fuel demand will be as usual.

He also said that the country's current fuel demand is at 85% of June 2019 levels and that by end of second quarter of FY21, fuel demand will be as usual.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He said country's fuel demand, except jet fuel, will recover to pre-coronavirus level by September-October.

Petrol price in the national capital on Friday crossed 80 per litre mark, for the first time in more than two years, as oil companies continue to raise petrol and diesel prices in line with costs.

Oil companies hiked petrol price by 21 paise per litre and diesel by 17 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to 80.13 per litre from 79.92 while diesel rates were increased to 80.19 a litre from 80.02.

While diesel price has been hiked for the 20th straight day, petrol price has been raised on 19 occasions in less than three weeks.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to 8.87 for petrol and 10.8 in diesel.

Pradhan said India's refining capacity is set to rise to 439 mtpa by 2030 and 533 mtpa by 2040.

He said the country will go ahead with privatisation of BPCL, a process that has been hobbled owing to the pandemic.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated