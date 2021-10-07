With this, the restrictions placed on visa and international travel stand further eased given the present overall Covid-19 situation, it said.
All foreign tourists must adhere to Covid-19 protocols and norms notified by the health ministry, according to an official statement.
The government said the decision was taken after it received representations from several state governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to start tourist visas and also, to allow foreign tourists to come to India.
"Therefore, the MHA consulted all major stakeholders like the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism and various state governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive," it said.
India extended the the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger flights till 31 October, barring the international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visas granted to foreigners were suspended last year. Various other restrictions were also imposed on international travel by the Central Government to arrest the spread of the pandemic.