Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India to grant tourist visas for foreigners coming via chartered flights from 15 Oct. Details here

India to grant tourist visas for foreigners coming via chartered flights from 15 Oct. Details here

Premium
All foreigners must adhere to Covid-19 protocols and norms notified by health ministry
2 min read . 06:29 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • The government has also said foreigners travelling to India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so with effect from November 15

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday said it will begin granting fresh tourist visas to foreigners coming to India through chartered flights from October 15.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday said it will begin granting fresh tourist visas to foreigners coming to India through chartered flights from October 15.

The government has also said foreign tourists travelling to India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so with effect from November 15.

The government has also said foreign tourists travelling to India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so with effect from November 15.

With this, the restrictions placed on visa and international travel stand further eased given the present overall Covid-19 situation, it said.

With this, the restrictions placed on visa and international travel stand further eased given the present overall Covid-19 situation, it said.

All foreign tourists must adhere to Covid-19 protocols and norms notified by the health ministry, according to an official statement.

All foreign tourists must adhere to Covid-19 protocols and norms notified by the health ministry, according to an official statement.

The government said the decision was taken after it received representations from several state governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to start tourist visas and also, to allow foreign tourists to come to India.

The government said the decision was taken after it received representations from several state governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to start tourist visas and also, to allow foreign tourists to come to India.

"Therefore, the MHA consulted all major stakeholders like the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism and various state governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive," it said.

"Therefore, the MHA consulted all major stakeholders like the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism and various state governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive," it said.

India extended the the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger flights till 31 October, barring the international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

India extended the the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger flights till 31 October, barring the international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visas granted to foreigners were suspended last year. Various other restrictions were also imposed on international travel by the Central Government to arrest the spread of the pandemic. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Foreign tourists travelling to India by normal flights ...

Premium

IIT Madras study finds pharmaceutical contaminants in r ...

Premium

Please watch your Oct-Dec: Govt warns people of Covid s ...

Premium

Zydus Cadila Covid-19 vaccine: Govt clarifies on delay ...

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visas granted to foreigners were suspended last year. Various other restrictions were also imposed on international travel by the Central Government to arrest the spread of the pandemic. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Foreign tourists travelling to India by normal flights ...

Premium

IIT Madras study finds pharmaceutical contaminants in r ...

Premium

Please watch your Oct-Dec: Govt warns people of Covid s ...

Premium

Zydus Cadila Covid-19 vaccine: Govt clarifies on delay ...

After considering the evolving Covid-19 situation, foreigners were later on allowed to avail any kind of Indian visa other than tourist visa for entry and stay in India.

After considering the evolving Covid-19 situation, foreigners were later on allowed to avail any kind of Indian visa other than tourist visa for entry and stay in India.

India has been recording 20,000-25,000 fresh infections on an average. The graph seems to be plateauing, the challenge has not ended yet, said the health ministry.

India has been recording 20,000-25,000 fresh infections on an average. The graph seems to be plateauing, the challenge has not ended yet, said the health ministry.

Overall positivity rate in the country is at 1.68% last week as compared to that of 5.86% earlier

Overall positivity rate in the country is at 1.68% last week as compared to that of 5.86% earlier

Five states – Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Karnataka – have over 10,000 active Covid-19 cases at the moment. Kerala alone has over 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases currently.

Five states – Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Karnataka – have over 10,000 active Covid-19 cases at the moment. Kerala alone has over 1 lakh active Covid-19 cases currently.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!