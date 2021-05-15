India to have 216 cr vax doses by August with more vaccines slated for approval

It was reiterated that States need to focus on reduction of vaccine wastage as that will be factored in subsequent allocations to that State. States were advised to constitute a 2/3-member team at State level on the lines of the dedicated team at Union Health Ministry to regularly coordinate with manufacturers for timely supplies of vaccine through ‘Other than government of India channel’ and also to coordinate with private hospitals for their procurement. The Union Health Ministry has already shared the list of Private Hospital along with doses contracted and supplied with State/UTs.