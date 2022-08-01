India to have 31 new shopping malls in two years, Chennai to get four2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 08:06 PM IST
A total of 15 new malls will enter the market spread across 12 cities this year and in 2023, another 16 new malls will come up
According to a report by Anarock, 31 new shopping malls are expected to be operational by the end of next year on the back of a strong revival in the retail sector.