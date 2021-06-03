India to have 900 million Internet users by 2025: report

The report added that nine of ten active users access the Internet every day, and spend an average of 107 minutes on the Internet daily. Small towns account for two of five Internet users in India, while the top 9 metros account for 33% of the active Internet user base in the country. About 58% of active Internet users in India are male, and remaining 42% are female. The ratio of active Internet user base remains the same in rural parts of the country.

