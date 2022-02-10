New Delhi: Minister for road transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the government will roll out Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) to check the safety of new vehicles and assign star ratings on the quality of safety and sturdiness in line with global ratings.

He further said that the government will make six airbags mandatory for all passenger vehicles.

Other features including three-point seat belt, automatic emergency braking system (AEBS) are also going to be new mandatory features for vehicles, he said.

The minister further said that steps such as production linked initiative (PLI) scheme have boosted domestic production of airbags, resulting in a fall in prices.

Addressing the media, he said that around 1.5 lakh road accidents occur every year, causing 3.1% loss to the GDP.

He said that the government aims to reduce road accidents by 50% by the year 2025.

