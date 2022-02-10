Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India to have own NCAP rating for vehicle safety standard

India to have own NCAP rating for vehicle safety standard

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari 
1 min read . 03:07 PM IST Subhash Narayan

  • Gadkari said that the government will make six airbags mandatory for all passenger vehicles, and include three-point seat belt, automatic emergency braking system in  new mandatory features for vehicles

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Minister for road transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the government will roll out Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) to check the safety of new vehicles and assign star ratings on the quality of safety and sturdiness in line with global ratings. 

New Delhi: Minister for road transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the government will roll out Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) to check the safety of new vehicles and assign star ratings on the quality of safety and sturdiness in line with global ratings. 

He further said that the government will make six airbags mandatory for all passenger vehicles.

He further said that the government will make six airbags mandatory for all passenger vehicles.

Other features including three-point seat belt, automatic emergency braking system (AEBS) are also going to be new mandatory features for vehicles, he said.

Other features including three-point seat belt, automatic emergency braking system (AEBS) are also going to be new mandatory features for vehicles, he said.

The minister further said that steps such as production linked initiative (PLI) scheme have boosted domestic production of airbags, resulting in a fall in prices.

The minister further said that steps such as production linked initiative (PLI) scheme have boosted domestic production of airbags, resulting in a fall in prices.

Addressing the media, he said that around 1.5 lakh road accidents occur every year, causing 3.1% loss to the GDP.

Addressing the media, he said that around 1.5 lakh road accidents occur every year, causing 3.1% loss to the GDP.

He said that the government aims to reduce road accidents by 50% by the year 2025.

He said that the government aims to reduce road accidents by 50% by the year 2025.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!