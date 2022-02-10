India to have own NCAP rating for vehicle safety standard

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gadkari said that the government will make six airbags mandatory for all passenger vehicles, and include three-point seat belt, automatic emergency braking system in new mandatory features for vehicles
New Delhi: Minister for road transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the government will roll out Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) to check the safety of new vehicles and assign star ratings on the quality of safety and sturdiness in line with global ratings.
He further said that the government will make six airbags mandatory for all passenger vehicles.