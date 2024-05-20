India to have world's second-largest metro system in two years: Hardeep Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the rapid development of urban metro transport in India, aiming to have the world's second-largest urban metro system in the next two and a half years
New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, in an interaction with former judges, veterans of the armed forces, and intellectuals, underlined the development of urban metro transport in the past decade and said that the country will soon have the world's second-largest urban metro system in the next two and a half years.