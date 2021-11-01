OPEN APP
India to hit net-zero climate target by 2070, says PM Modi
The country's economy will become carbon neutral by the year 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

"By 2070, India will achieve the target of net-zero emissions," PM Modi told more than 120 leaders at the critical talks.

India is the last of the world's major carbon polluters to announce a net-zero target, with China saying it would reach that goal in 2060, and the US and the EU aiming for 2050.

