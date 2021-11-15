India to hold 2+2 talks with US and Russia

India has talks in the “2+2" arrangement with the US, Japan and Australia who are members of the Quad – a grouping that is seen to have come up against the backdrop of the belligerent rise of China. Officials of the grouping first met in 2017 followed by the first meeting at the foreign ministerial level in 2019. This was elevated further to a meeting of the leaders of the four Quad countries in March this year. The Quad summit in March – which took place virtually -- was followed an in person Quad meeting in September which was hosted by the US.

