India to hold third 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with US on 27 Oct

NEW DELHI: US Secretaries of State and Defence -- Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper – will be visiting India next week for the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 27 October with the challenges posed by a rising China are expected to occupy a key part of the talks’ agenda.

The visit is seen as the last major diplomatic engagement between India and the US as well as on the US calendar itself before the 3 November US presidential polls. It also comes days after India gave its nod to Australia joining the Malabar naval exercises alongwith the US and Japan – adding a maritime dimension to the “Quadrilateral Security Dialogue" between the four countries – seen as democracies and espousing freedom of navigation in a free and open Indo-Pacific. The “Quad" as the group is known is seen as a counterweight to China.

That the bilateral dialogue – with both defence and foreign ministers in attendance – isignificant to both countries is evident from the fact that Pompeo and Esper are traveling to India for it. Speculation earlier had it that the annual meet could be held virtually given the covid-19 pandemic. The visit comes in the middle of a nearly six month long military standoff between India and China along their border in Ladakh. Pompeo and Esper have spoken to their counterparts in India several times since the stand-off began in May. Key pieces of military hardware deployed by India during the current standoff are of US origin including the heavy lift Chinooks and the C-130 Super Hercules. It is a pointer to how far ties have come since the two countries were known as “estranged democracies" for being on opposite sides during the Cold War. The US was then seen on the side of Pakistan while India was seen on the side of the former Soviet Union. Bilateral defence trade now stands at $ 20 billion from near zero in the year 2000.

“India will be hosting the third India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on 27 October 2020 in New Delhi. US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper will be visiting India on 26-27 October 2020 to participate in the Dialogue," an Indian foreign ministry statement said Wednesday.

“From the Indian side, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will lead the delegations from the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, respectively," it said.

“​The first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and in Washington DC in 2019. The agenda for the third Dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement added.

One of the key takeaways from the 2+2 talks is expected to be the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (BECA) which will enable the US to share advanced satellite and topographical data for long-range navigation and missile-targeting with India. Indian officials say that signing the BECA would allow India to use global geospatial maps of the US for accuracy while employing stand-off weapons like cruise and ballistic missiles.

BECA is the last of four foundational pacts between the two countries that have earlier concluded three key pacts. These include the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) signed with the US in 2002. This was followed by the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 and the Communications, Compatibility and Security Arrangement (COMCASA) in 2018.

According to the US State Department, Pompeo is expected to visit Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia during his swing through Asia. The visits are being viewed with interest given that Pompeo’s mission is seen aimed at negating the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via