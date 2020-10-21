India to hold third 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with US on 27 Oct

That the bilateral dialogue – with both defence and foreign ministers in attendance – isignificant to both countries is evident from the fact that Pompeo and Esper are traveling to India for it. Speculation earlier had it that the annual meet could be held virtually given the covid-19 pandemic. The visit comes in the middle of a nearly six month long military standoff between India and China along their border in Ladakh. Pompeo and Esper have spoken to their counterparts in India several times since the stand-off began in May. Key pieces of military hardware deployed by India during the current standoff are of US origin including the heavy lift Chinooks and the C-130 Super Hercules. It is a pointer to how far ties have come since the two countries were known as “estranged democracies" for being on opposite sides during the Cold War. The US was then seen on the side of Pakistan while India was seen on the side of the former Soviet Union. Bilateral defence trade now stands at $ 20 billion from near zero in the year 2000.