India to host 90th General Assembly of Interpol from 18 to 21 October

The meeting will be attended by around 2,000 overseas dignitaries, including ministers, police chiefs, police officers, and support staff from 195 Interpol member countries
New Delhi: The 90th General Assembly of Interpol, the world’s largest police body with 195 members, will be held in New Delhi from 18 to 21 October. The General Assembly is the international policing organisation’s top governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions.
The meeting will be attended by around 2,000 overseas dignitaries, including ministers, police chiefs, police officers, and support staff from 195 Interpol member countries, apart from Interpol head office representatives, Indian officials and media representatives.
The General Assembly is taking place in India after 25 years – it was last held in 1997 – as part of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations. The move was proposed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock during the latter’s official visit to New Delhi in August 2019.
The General Assembly is the supreme governing body of Interpol, an organisation that was founded in 1923 to bring international cooperation in law enforcement. Today, the organisation has 195 member states.
The meeting of Interpol’s General Assembly is a way for member states to discuss the objectives set by the organisation, review and approve the programme of activities, go through the financial policy for the coming year, and have opportunities for knowledge sharing.
The organisation has 90-million records spread across 17 database.
Equipped with secure global data communication channel I-24/7, incident response teams, command and control centre, a worldwide network of NCBS, the organisation assist law enforcement agencies of member countries.
