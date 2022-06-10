India to host ASEAN foreign ministers meeting next week. What's on agenda

As per the release, the SAIFMM will be accompanied by the 12th edition of Delhi Dialogue, a premier Tack 1.5 Dialogue in ASEAN-India calendar, which will be hosted by India on 16-17 June 2022. The theme of DD-XII is 'Building Bridges in the Indo-Pacific'. The ministerial session of DD-XII will be attended by EAM and the ASEAN Ministers.