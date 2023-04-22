India to host Asia Pacific Leaders' Conclave on Malaria Elimination

India to host Asia Pacific Leaders' Conclave on Malaria Elimination2 min read . 09:06 PM IST
- The ministry will organize the event in partnership with the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA).
New Delhi: India is set to host Asia Pacific Leaders' Conclave on Malaria Elimination coming week.
A statement from the union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday said that the ministry will be organize the conclave in the national capital on April 24, 2023, as a precursor to World Malaria Day.
The ministry will organize the event in partnership with the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA).
The conclave aims to reaffirm political commitment to galvanise action for malaria elimination by 2030, the statement said.
The conclave will provide a platform for leaders from the Asia Pacific region to discuss ongoing efforts towards malaria elimination and revitalise national and regional momentum towards the goal of an Asia Pacific Free from Malaria by 2030.
Sessions will include tracking regional and national progress, reaching at-risk populations, leveraging research, innovation, and new technologies to accelerate progress, and embracing a whole-of-government approach eliminate the disease.
India has made remarkable progress towards malaria elimination in recent years and has been appreciated at the global level. Among the 11 countries that are part of the World Health Organization's 'High Burden to High Impact' initiative, only India has reported decline in malaria cases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malaria cases and deaths also dropped by 85.1% and 83.6% respectively, from 2015 to 2022.
The conclave will be presided by V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and attended by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Mizoram, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, World Health Organization, SEARO, Health Ministers from APLMA member nations including Culwick Togamana, Minister of Health, Solomon Islands and Atonio Lalabalavu, Minister of Health, Republic of Fiji.
Senior representatives from various government departments, development partners and corporates will also be in attendance.
