India to host BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi on August 18: What to expect?

India will be hosting the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers' Meeting and Senior Officers' Meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on August 17–18, 2026.

The BRICS Senior Officers’ Meeting of the Environment Working Group and the Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development will be held on August 17.

Meanwhile, a ministerial-level meeting — the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting — will take place in New Delhi on August 18, 2026.

Also Read | Iran President Pezeshkian to travel to Delhi for BRICS Summit: Report

The event would be held under the theme of India’s BRICS Chairship 2026 - ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav will attend the BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting.

It would provide a platform for ministers, senior officers, policymakers, and experts from the member countries to engage in substantive discussions, foster consensus, and strengthen environmental cooperation.

What to expect on Aug 17-18? According to the government's press release, the first day would witness the Senior Officers’ Meeting, which would include an inaugural session and deliberations on the priorities of the BRICS Environment Working Group and Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development.

The second day would culminate in ministerial-level deliberations on the outcome document and thematic discussions that underscore the collective commitment of BRICS Member Countries to environmental cooperation and sustainable development.

Also Read | India to push for common standards, AI rules at expanded Brics meet

India's four priority areas As part of the Chairship, India has identified four priority areas for focused engagements under the BRICS Environment Working Group.

Priority I: Promoting Sustainable Lifestyles underscores environmental commitments by promoting sustainable lifestyles through mindful consumption and community practices, while fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, leading practices and success stories to develop innovative approaches from the Member Countries.

Priority II: Afforestation, Forest Fire Management and Disaster Resilience focuses on strengthening land restoration by combining structured knowledge exchange and capacity building with advanced data collection, monitoring and addressing shared challenges through integrated, landscape-based greening approaches. This priority also emphasises on forest fire management, prevention, preparedness, early detection and rapid response.

Priority III: Circular Economy showcases effective waste management practices by developing robust Extended Producer Responsibility policy frameworks and regulatory approaches. This priority aims to exemplify the leading practices, across Member Countries to ensure equity and resource use efficiency which would lead to a pivotal policy instrument for advancing circular economy transitions.

Also Read | Putin and Xi to likely be in New Delhi for BRICS summit in September

Priority IV: Adaptation focuses on advancing cooperation on climate adaptation through people-centric and community-led adaptation built on traditional knowledge. This priority supports the deliberation on practical cooperation, structured knowledge exchange, exchange of best practices and policy-relevant outcomes built over traditional knowledge systems that strengthens climate resilience across BRICS Member Countries.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, under its BRICS 2026 Chairship, initiated discussions and deliberations through a series of virtual meetings, technical sessions, webinars and dialogues during the period March to July 2026.

Dialogue on BRICS Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy, and Aligning Carbon Markets with Adaptation Goals, besides Webinars on Initiatives Towards addressing Land Degradation, Desertification and Drought, and Integrated Approaches to Wildfire Management for Disaster Resilience were also organized.

These consultations provided an important platform for building consensus and setting the context for in-person deliberations in New Delhi on 17th - 18th August 2026.

What is BRICS EWG? The BRICS Environment Working Group (EWG) was established in 2015 during the first BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting in Moscow.

It was envisioned as a platform for BRICS to address fundamental environment priorities, exchange experiences, share best practices and strengthen collective action amongst BRICS Member Countries

Also Read | Uttarakhand showcases disaster resilience model at BRICS meet