India to host global summit of food safety regulators1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:15 PM IST
The summit will be held on 20 and 21 July in New Delhi where food regulators from 40 countries including G20 member countries will brainstorm on global food safety standards.
NEW DELHI : India is organizing a global food regulators’ summit to discuss crucial aspect of food safety measures, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday while unveiling the logo and brochure of the event.
