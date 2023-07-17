NEW DELHI : India is organizing a global food regulators’ summit to discuss crucial aspect of food safety measures, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday while unveiling the logo and brochure of the event.

“We have been talking on food regulation but discussions on food safety are being organized for the first time in India. India is one of the countries which discussed food safety centuries ago—around 2000 years back—through preventive actions.

We have to take this legacy forward. How can we keep ourselves healthy through food? Currently, in food processing sector, India is being considered number two in the production of milk, vegetables, horticulture crops," Mandaviya said adding that India is taking stringent steps to stop food adulteration.

“India is a responsible country. When world was witnessing food crisis, India came forward to help needy countries by supply food countries. We supplied covid medicines and vaccines to other nations. Similarly, food safety and food security are very important for us, and this campaign is starting from India ," he said.

The summit will be held on 20 and 21 July in New Delhi where food regulators from 40 countries including G20 member countries will brainstorm on global food safety standards, improved regulatory frameworks, and the provision of safe and high-quality food for consumers worldwide.

G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), said, “Over the course of two days, the summit will feature a diverse range of activities, including keynote addresses by international organizations and scientists, technical and plenary sessions with food regulators, interactive sessions with national and international stakeholders, and bilateral and multilateral meetings to address current and emerging challenges."