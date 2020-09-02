India to host key meeting of Russia, China led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

New Delhi: India will be hosting one of the key meetings of the Russia and China led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) regional grouping on 30 November, a senior foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Governments will take place in New Delhi, Secretary (West) in the Indian foreign ministry Vikas Swarup said at a webinar.

This “affords us (India) an opportunity to contribute in a substantive way to the trade and economic agenda of the SCO that is the main mandate of the summit in November," he said.

Swarup did not say whether the summit will take place with all the leaders from the SCO member states -- China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan besides India – being physically present in New Delhi for the meeting or whether it would happen via video link. A person familiar with the matter said a decision on this would be taken at a later date.

India joined the SCO as an observer in 2005 and became a full member alongwith Pakistan in 2017.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was to arrive in Moscow later Wednesday for a meeting of SCO defence ministers and Foreign minister S Jaishankar was expected to visit Russia next week for a meeting of the foreign ministers of the SCO countries.

Swarup in his remarks described the SCO as a “vibrant organization" that has “emerged as a key regional organization in the Eurasian space in the past two decades of its existence."

It had opened up “vast opportunities" for a “resurgent and self reliant Atmanirbhar Bharat," Swarup said The SCO “provides a springboard for India to reconnect with its extended neighbourhood," he added.

In his remarks SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov urged India to cooperate with the grouping in areas like connectivity, IT and pharmaceuticals

