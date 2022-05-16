India will be hosting the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO's) anti-terror body--Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) in New Delhi today. The meeting will take place from May 16th to 19th and will see the participation of all members of the grouping, including Pakistan.

The key anti-terror meet will begin in New Delhi at 9 am today.

An inter-ministerial delegation of Pakistan reached India via the Wagah border crossing on Saturday. The Pakistani delegation would stay in India till May 20, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

These key meetings are taking at a time when Afghanistan is facing a dire situation following the Taliban's takeover of the country in August last year.

SCO's RATS, based out of the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, is a permanent body of the grouping and aims to counter terrorism, extremism, and separatism in the region.

Earlier in November, the third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan was held in New Delhi in an expanded format.

The National Security Advisers/Secretaries of the National Security Councils of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting.

The participants had discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, especially the security situation and its regional and global ramifications.