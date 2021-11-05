India will be hosting a national security advisor (NSA) level regional conference in New Delhi on Afghanistan, on November 10, news agency ANI reported citing unnamed sources.

NSA Ajit Doval will chair the meeting.

There has been an overwhelming response to India’s invitation. Central Asian countries, as well as Russia and Iran, have confirmed participation. It is also the first time that all Central Asian countries, not just Afghanistan’s immediate land neighbours, are participating in this format, sources told ANI.

Invitations have also been extended to China and Pakistan too, and their formal responses are awaited. However, Pakistan has indicated through the media that it will not attend.

Sources told ANI that Pak’s decision was unfortunate, but not surprising and it reflects the mindset of viewing Afghanistan as its protectorate. The neighbour has not attended previous meetings of this format.

On Pakistan media's roles, the people, who did not wished to named, further said, they against India are an unsuccessful attempt to deflect attention from its pernicious role in Afghanistan.

The high-level participation in next week’s meeting hosted by India reflects the widespread and growing concern of regional countries about situation in Afghanistan and their desire to consult and coordinate with each other. India has an important role to play in this process, the people added.

Two earlier meetings in this format have been held in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019. The third meeting in India could not be held earlier due to the pandemic.

