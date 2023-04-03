New Delhi: The second G20 EMPOWER meeting under India’s year-long presidency to take forward the country’s women-led development agenda is scheduled to be held from 4-6 April in Thiruvananthapuram, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said.

The first G20 EMPOWER meeting was held on 11-12 February at Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

“The G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation (EMPOWER) is an alliance of G20 business leaders and governments that aims to accelerate women’s leadership and empowerment in the private sector. The G20 EMPOWER 2023 under India’s presidency aims to take forward India’s women-led development agenda," it said.

The theme of the G20 EMPOWER 2nd Meeting is “Women’s Empowerment: A Win-Win for Equity and Economy".

“India’s G20 presidency is inclusive, equitable, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented pushing forward transformative changes towards women’s economic empowerment. Today, countries are focusing on empowering women like never before. India’s G20 Presidency has come at a critical juncture and an opportune time too. The priority areas of G20 EMPOWER 2023 and efforts made under G20 EMPOWER Alliance during the past presidencies to accelerate women’s empowerment will be taken forward and strengthened under 2nd EMPOWER meeting in Thiruvananthapuram," it said.

Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Union minister of state for Women and Child Development, will grace the occasion and Dr Sangita Reddy, chair of G20 EMPOWER 2023, will also be present for the meeting.

The opening plenary session of the meeting will be on the topic of ‘Achieving Economic Prosperity by Empowering Women: Towards 25x25 Brisbane Goals’ followed by panel discussions.

“The highlights during these dialogues would include advancing women’s entrepreneurship through mentoring and capacity building, market access and financing, role of STEM education and innovation for scaling up businesses, enabling Leadership across all levels including at grassroots, strengthening women’s participation in scientific and non-traditional sectors of work, etc," it said.

Besides that, there will be side events on important issues in the form of panel discussions on enabling ‘School-to-Work’ transitions and career development opportunities, investing in an enabling infrastructure to support the care economy and navigating corporate culture for women empowerment, it said.

“An exhibition designed and curated by the National Institute of Fashion Technology to showcase women’s engagement in the cultivation and production of tea, coffee, spices and coir, work of women-led FPOs and indigenous toys, handloom & handicrafts crafted by women as well as ayurvedic and wellness products," the release said.

The exhibition will have digital features that will provide an immersive experience to the audience, it said.

In addition to the sessions, a visit to Kerala Arts and Crafts village (KACV) has also been planned for delegates who will be provided an opportunity to interact with the crafts persons.

“Cultural programmes will be organised in the evenings which will present an engaging glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of India. Local cuisine and millet-based food will also be served during the events for participants to experience the traditional practices and fine cuisine of India," the release said.

The closing plenary session will focus on identifying key outcomes and establishing actions across G20 EMPOWER priorities on points of consensus.