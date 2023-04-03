Second G20 EMPOWER meeting to be held 4-6 April in Thiruvananthapuram1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:43 AM IST
The priority areas of G20 EMPOWER 2023 and efforts made under G20 EMPOWER Alliance during the past presidencies to accelerate women’s empowerment will be taken forward and strengthened under 2nd EMPOWER meeting in Thiruvananthapuram
New Delhi: The second G20 EMPOWER meeting under India’s year-long presidency to take forward the country’s women-led development agenda is scheduled to be held from 4-6 April in Thiruvananthapuram, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×