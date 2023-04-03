Second G20 EMPOWER meeting to be held 4-6 April in Thiruvananthapuram

“India’s G20 presidency is inclusive, equitable, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented pushing forward transformative changes towards women’s economic empowerment. Today, countries are focusing on empowering women like never before. India’s G20 Presidency has come at a critical juncture and an opportune time too. The priority areas of G20 EMPOWER 2023 and efforts made under G20 EMPOWER Alliance during the past presidencies to accelerate women’s empowerment will be taken forward and strengthened under 2nd EMPOWER meeting in Thiruvananthapuram," it said.