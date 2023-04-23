India plans to host first global insurance summit to attract investments

India plans to host first global insurance summit to attract investments1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:59 PM IST
The event would coincide with India’s ongoing G-20 presidency, and leverage the global focus on India. It may be organized closer to the heads of government meeting under G-20 some time in September, though the exact time and venue are still being worked out.
New Delhi: India plans to host the first state-sponsored global insurance summit later this year to flag challenges facing the industry, turn the global spotlight on Indian insurers and attract investments, an official aware of the matter said, at a time much of the developed world is bracing for an economic downturn.
