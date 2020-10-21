India to host third edition of 2+2 ministerial dialogue with US on 27 Oct: MEA

India will host the third edition of 2+2 ministerial dialogue with the US on 27 October, announced Ministry of External Affairs today.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will be visiting India on 26-27 October 2020 to participate in the Dialogue. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar will lead the delegations from the Ministry of Defence and MEA respectively, the ministry informed.

The first two 2+2 ministerial dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 201 and in Washington DC in 2019. "The agenda for the third dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests," the ministry said in a statement.





