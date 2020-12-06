Kicking off the busy season on Sunday was Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane who embarked on a four day trip to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in rare visit to countries in the Gulf region. The trip is being seen as a testimony to India’s warming ties with the Gulf countries. Naravane’s visit to Saudi Arabia is the first such visit by an Indian Army chief and his visit to the UAE comes close on the heels of Foreign minister S Jaishankar stopping off in the UAE after a visit to Bahrain last month.