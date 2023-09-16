India to import more Cheetahs from South Africa despite mysterious deaths of 9 big cats in MP1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Indian government plans to import cheetahs from South Africa to reintroduce them in Madhya Pradesh's wildlife sanctuary.
The Indian government is planning to spend crore of rupees on the import of Cheetahs from South Africa once again. Project Cheetah head SP Yadav on Saturday told PTI news agency that Cheetahs will be imported from South Africa and introduced into Madhya Pradesh's Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. However, Yadav did not share any specific date when the Cheetahs will be imported to India, he said by the end of this year, the big cats may come into India.