India to import Russian coking coal via Iran's Chabahar port
Subhash Narayan , Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 17 Jun 2024, 11:13 PM IST
Summary
- The movement is likely to begin later in FY25. It is expected to establish India’s presence on a strategic route considered to be the main gateway for shipments from the Indian subcontinent to Europe.
New Delhi: India is planning to transport coking coal—a vital import in the manufacture of steel—and other natural resources from Russia and a few central Asian countries through the strategic Chabahar port in Iran, two persons aware of the matter said. The movement is likely to begin later in FY25, the people added.
