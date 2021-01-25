OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India to impose permanent ban on TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps
The TikTok app logo (AP)
The TikTok app logo (AP)

India to impose permanent ban on TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 10:00 PM IST Shreya Nandi, Prasid Banerjee

'The government is not satisfied with the response/explanation given by these companies. Hence, the ban for these 59 apps is permanent now,' a person aware of the development said

NEW DELHI: The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) has issued fresh notices to TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps to impose a permanent ban on these apps in India, a person aware of the development said.

“The government is not satisfied with the response/explanation given by these companies. Hence, the ban for these 59 apps is permanent now," the person cited above said, adding that the noticed was issued last week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The TikTok app logo

India to impose permanent ban on TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps

1 min read . 10:00 PM IST
US President Joe Biden on January 25 overturned his predecessor Donald Trump's ban on transgender personnel from serving in the US military

Joe Biden ends transgender troop ban in boost for military equality in US

1 min read . 09:58 PM IST
These bridges will be built over railway lines, rivers, highways, roads and other structures, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said in a statement.

Bullet train project: Consortium of L&T, Japanese firm bags 1,390 crore contact for steel bridges

2 min read . 09:53 PM IST
Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, and South Block illuminated ahead of Republic Day celebrations

How India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day: A sneak peek

3 min read . 09:53 PM IST

In June, MeitY had banned 59 apps, including Bytedance’s TikTok, Alibaba’s UC Browser and Tencent’s WeChat, citing that they are ‘engaged in activities, which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’.

Thereafter, the government gave these companies an opportunity to explain their case regarding compliance to privacy and security requirements, before imposing a permanent ban. They were also asked to respond to a detailed questionnaire sent by the ministry. The apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Over the last six months, the government banned another 208 Chinese apps. The ban was announced amid border tensions between India and China has refused to die down over the despite several rounds of negotiations at the diplomatic and military levels.

“We are evaluating the notice and will respond to it as appropriate. TikTok was among the first companies to comply with the government of India directive issued on June 29, 2020. We continually strive to comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns the government may have. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users remains to be our topmost priority," a TikTok spokesperson said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout